ST. LOUIS - Sew Hope STL, a new and first-of-its-kind community sewing room is opening in North County on March 4. The 2,600 square foot creative space is a place where kids and adults can come learn how to sew, quilt, and explore their creativity. The idea is to create a gathering space for individuals of various ages, and backgrounds to come together under one commonality (creating things with their hands) and learn from each other.

The investment amount was $15,000.00 in start-up funds and over $3,000.00 donated of fabric, sewing notions, and supplies by area sewing nonprofits.

Owner Kacie Starr Long says of the space, “We often hear about food deserts in urban communities but what about creative deserts? We have lacked vibrant spaces where people can create, interact and explore their creativity by using their hands and God-given talents. With the introduction of Sew Hope, we now have that space."

The new attraction will employ (will employ one Executive Director and be staffed by volunteers) and offer:

* Kids/Adult Classes

* Fabric/notions

* Sewing Machines, Sergers

* Alterations

*Custom Sewing

* Facility rental for private sewing, quilting, or crafting gatherings

There will also be a community service component offering, Quarterly Sewing in Service projects where we sew items to support local non-profit organizations. For instance: cancer caps for cancer patients, pillowcases for the unhoused, baby blankets for area hospitals; Sewing Entrepreneurship Program for women returning to the community from prison and Sewing Therapy Groups for individuals healing from grief, trauma, or loss.

About Sew Hope STL: Sew Hope Community Sewing Room is a program under Jacob's Ladder Ministries, a faith-based non-profit. Kacie Starr Long shares how the vision was born for the sewing room experience, “I am a third-generation seamstress and what was originally a hobby and a creative way to express myself became a business. After I found myself unable to find employment I began to sew lap scarves for the women in my church (a piece of fabric with a lace border). In turn people began to ask if I could sew clothing...then teach them how to sew. I connected with a mentor, Anne Stirnemann, founder of the City Sewing Room and she helped me develop my sewing and business skills. I began teaching 1 on 1 sewing lessons in my home in 2017 and in 2020 during the pandemic I launched a sewing school in my living room serving adults and children.”

