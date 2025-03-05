GLEN CARBON/EDWARDSVILLE — High winds led to power line malfunctions in Glen Carbon and Edwardsville on Wednesday morning, March 5, 2025, leaving approximately 1,800 customers without electricity for a short period.

The incident occurred at around 9:55 a.m. Wednesday when winds caused a power line to malfunction in Glen Carbon, affecting 1,600 customers in that area and 200 in Edwardsville, according to Brian Bretsch, a spokesperson for Ameren Illinois.

"Crews quickly spotted the issue and safely secured the area," Bretsch said.

He noted that while the crew faced strong winds, they were able to successfully repair the power line.

Power was restored to all affected customers by 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, just 25 minutes after the initial outage began.

