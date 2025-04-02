ST. LOUIS - A tornado watch is in effect until 4 p.m. for the Metro East area, National Weather Service in St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble said on Wednesday morning, April 2, 2025.

He said the tornado watch means the region is under the threat of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, and the watch covers the entire Metro East region.

"The conditions Wednesday afternoon are conducive to the development of severe weather," Kimble added.

The National Weather Service advises residents to remain vigilant and be prepared to receive warnings.

Kimble advised in the event of severe weather, individuals are encouraged to seek shelter in a basement or a sturdy room, away from external walls or windows, until the threat has passed. The most significant threat is expected between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

In addition to the tornado watch, forecasts indicate that heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely to persist from Thursday through the weekend, raising concerns about potential flash flooding in affected areas, Kimble said.

This was the forecast posted by the NWS in St. Louis starting Thursday: "Persistent thunderstorms across Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois will bring significant rainfall (3-7”+) along and south of the I-44 (MO) and I-70 (IL) corridors Thursday through Saturday."

Residents are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the situation develops.

