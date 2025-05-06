SPRINGFIELD – While a hurricane won’t hit Illinois, some tropical storm remnants move far inland to cause flooding and wind damage. “I know it’s unusual to ask Illinoisans to be prepared for hurricane season June 1 – November 1, but the Midwest could feel the effects of any strong hurricane,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Interim Director Khayyat.

“It was just last year that the remnants of Hurricane Helene brought damaging winds, heavy rain, and flooding to our state,” Khayyat continued. “This is why IEMA-OHS continuously monitors the National Weather Service forecasts so we are prepared if severe weather tracks from the coast into Illinois.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Residents are encouraged to subscribe to weather alerts through a local National Weather Service office and/or their local media. That is good advice whether you are susceptible to hurricane remnants or if you plan to travel to areas that frequently have hurricanes.

Vacation preparation should entail the following tasks:

Know your hurricane risks including inland locations

Update family emergency plans

Enhance your preparedness kit supplies

Subscribe to your vacation destination's emergency alerts

Familiarize yourself with multiple evacuation zones for all travel locations

Keep your cell phone charged for weather warnings other emergency alerts

Share your location with family members so they know where you are

Frequently check the weather, news, and traffic going to, and at your destination

Check FEMA's website for more hurricane preparedness tips.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA): Ready.Illinois.gov

More like this: