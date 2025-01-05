PONTOON BEACH - Madison County Transit (MCT) has suspended all service on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, due to winter weather and deteriorating conditions.

The decision to halt operations was made to ensure the safety of both riders and transit personnel as severe weather impacts the region, Amanda Villocco-Smith, Director of IT and Planning for Madison County Transit, said.

Service updates will be provided in real-time through MCT Text Alerts and the agency’s official Facebook page. Riders are encouraged to monitor these platforms for the latest information regarding service resumption.

For further inquiries, Madison County Transit can be reached at their office located at 1 Transit Way, Pontoon Beach, Illinois, or by calling 618-797-4600. The agency’s website also offers additional rider information at 618-797-4636.

