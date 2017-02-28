ALTON - Severe thunderstorms with possible large hail, damaging wind and even tornadoes are possible in the Riverbend area tonight.



Storms are expected to come into the St. Louis Metro Area sometime between late afternoon and the overnight hours on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, National Weather Service in St. Louis meteorologist Charlie Kelly said. Kelly said the conditions for the out-of-season severe thunderstorms were created by a pocket of unusual warm, moist air hovering over the Lower Mississippi Valley. That air is about to be met by a cold front, currently making its way "slowly but surely" eastward across the country from Northwestern Kansas, Kelly said.

When those two air masses collide, Kelly warned, violent thunderstorms were certainly possible - at least until the front finally passes, which is expected to occur in the early morning hours before sunrise. He said he could not "rule out" the possibility of a few tornadoes spawning from this storm.

"Tornadoes are definitely possible," he said. "We can't rule them out, there could be a few tornadoes."

After the cold front finally passes, Kelly said Wednesday's weather will be much calmer. He said the Riverbend should expect highs in the lower 50s with breezy conditions. The potential for a few lingering showers does exist, however, it is very slim. Lows Wednesday night may reach around freezing with clear conditions overnight, he said.

