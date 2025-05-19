ST. LOUIS – In response to the severe storms and tornadoes affecting the bi-state region, United Way of Greater St. Louis (UWGSL) is reminding residents in need of support to contact 211 Powered by United Way of Greater St. Louis.

Individuals and families seeking assistance can visit 211helps.org to complete a disaster relief form or those without internet access, 211 can be reached by simply dialing 211.

211 is a public information tool designed to connect individuals to available services and resources. Critical information from our trusted partners who provide services, and as new information and resources become available, 211 is here to help connect people to those services 24/7. Our goal is to ensure that individuals can access the available support they need throughout our community. Individuals needing support can call 211 or go to 211helps.org.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis unites people, resources, and funding to help build strong and equitable communities across a 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois. United Way's impact on the community includes equipping over 160 local nonprofits with vital funding and training resources, operating the largest Volunteer Center in the region, and connecting local neighbors to providers of services through its 211 Helpline. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org .

