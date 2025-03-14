ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - A powerful storm system is expected to impact the region this evening, with the National Weather Service warning of a moderate risk for severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes and high winds.

The storm is anticipated to arrive in western St. Louis around 9 p.m., with eastern areas facing the brunt of the weather closer to 11 p.m., a National Weather Service in St. Louis forecaster said on Friday afternoon, March 14, 2025.

Meteorologist Jared Maples from the National Weather Service in St. Louis indicated that the storm could bring multiple tornadoes, contrary to previous forecasts that suggested only isolated incidents.

"Tornadoes could occur and we could end up having more than just 1-2 isolated here or there," Maples said, highlighting the potential for high winds exceeding 80 mph.

The storm is expected to move quickly through the area, which may reduce concerns about flooding, although power outages are a possibility due to downed trees and power lines, Maples said. Maples noted that flash flooding is not a significant threat with this system because it is expected to be so fast moving.

As the storm approaches, residents are urged to stay informed about its progress and to monitor updates from the National Weather Service. A tornado watch may be issued later this evening, particularly for central Missouri and westward areas, Maples said.

This severe weather event is notable, with Maples referencing a similar occurrence in the region in 2011. As the situation develops, the community is encouraged to prepare for potential disruptions and to prioritize safety.

