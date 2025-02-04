BELLEVILLE – The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department celebrated its officers' achievements at the annual SILEC/SIPCA awards ceremony. The event recognized exceptional service and dedication within law enforcement in Southern Illinois.

St. Clair County Sheriff's Department investigator John Davis was honored with the prestigious Medal of Valor for his outstanding bravery.

The Metrolink Division received the Unit Award, with recognition given to Lieutenant Troy Lindauer, Sergeant Maurice McMiller, and Deputies Christopher Davis, Mark Wagner, Jeffrey Schultz, and Carlos Coleman for their collective efforts.

Additionally, several deputies were awarded the Certificate of Merit. The recipients included Deputies Morgan Meise, Orlandus Briggs, Terry Hamon, Steven Frierdich, and Master Sergeant Sean McPeak.

The ceremony highlighted the commitment of law enforcement officers to their community, emphasizing the importance of their service and dedication.

