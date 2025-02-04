BELLEVILLE – The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department celebrated its officers' achievements at the annual SILEC/SIPCA awards ceremony. The event recognized exceptional service and dedication within law enforcement in Southern Illinois.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

St. Clair County Sheriff's Department investigator John Davis was honored with the prestigious Medal of Valor for his outstanding bravery.

The Metrolink Division received the Unit Award, with recognition given to Lieutenant Troy Lindauer, Sergeant Maurice McMiller, and Deputies Christopher Davis, Mark Wagner, Jeffrey Schultz, and Carlos Coleman for their collective efforts.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additionally, several deputies were awarded the Certificate of Merit. The recipients included Deputies Morgan Meise, Orlandus Briggs, Terry Hamon, Steven Frierdich, and Master Sergeant Sean McPeak.

The ceremony highlighted the commitment of law enforcement officers to their community, emphasizing the importance of their service and dedication.

More like this:

Victim Transported to St. Louis Hospital After Williamson Shooting Incident
5 days ago
Madison County Authorities Investigate Gunfire Incident in Staunton
Feb 16, 2025
Local Authorities Respond To Vehicle-School Bus Accident In Godfrey
4 days ago
Suspect Attempts to Disarm Deputy During Belleville Welfare Check
Feb 25, 2025
Pulido Engages Community In Discussion About Madison County Sheriff’s Office Operations
Feb 24, 2025

 