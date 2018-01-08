Some schools around the region closed school today because of ice on the roads issues. The schools closed were mostly rural districts.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Schools closed are:

Brussels District 42

Carlinville District 1

Article continues after sponsor message

Carrollton District 1

Calhoun District 40

Greenfield District 10

Jersey District 100

North Greene District 3

Southwestern District 9

More like this:

St. Clair County: Ramp Closure from Northbound IL 3 to Poplar Street Bridge September 23-24
Sep 22, 2025
Intersection Closure On Illinois 3 In Madison County Begins Oct. 6
5 days ago
I-55/70 Lane Closures In St. Clair County Start Sept. 15, 2025
Sep 13, 2025
Teen Driver Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash in Alton
3 days ago
I-64 Ramp Closure Begins Aug. 27
Aug 27, 2025

 