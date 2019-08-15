ALTON - On Thursday several officers were promoted to different positions at the Alton Police Department.

Marcos Pulido was promoted to Deputy Chief. He took the job after Terry Buhs retired. Deputy Chief Pulido has been with the department since 2000.

John Franke was promoted to Captain. His previous rank was Lieutenant. Captain Franke has been with the department since 1995.

Kurtis McCray was promoted to Lieutenant. His previous rank was Sergeant. Lt. McCray has been with the department since 2007.

Michael Beaber was promoted to Sergeant. His previous rank was patrolman. Sergeant Beaber has been with the department since 2005.

Emily Hejna was promoted to Sergeant. Her previous rank was patrolman. Sergeant Hejna has been with the department since 2007.

