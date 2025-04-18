JERSEYVILLE – The City of Jerseyville has several street improvement projects planned over the next few years.

At an April 8, 2025 “workshop” meeting of the City Council, several past, present, and future street projects around Jerseyville were discussed between city officials.

Hollow Avenue

One major project taking place in the near future is the next phase of Hollow Avenue improvements. The narrow, deteriorated road has long had no sidewalk and sight-distance issues for drivers.

Phase 2 improvements included repaving and widening the road, installing ADA-compliant sidewalks, and more along Hollow Avenue from Baxter Avenue to North Hickory Street. The continuation of this phaseover the next two years will see these improvements extend west towards the city limits near Waggoner Avenue.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will open bids for the next phase of the Hollow Avenue project on April 25, 2025.

Highway 109 & Essex

The intersection of Highway 109 and Essex Street, frequented by joggers, bikers and more, may finally get sidewalks, pending grant funding from IDOT.

Noting the safety issues for pedestrians and bicyclists posed by the current lack of sidewalks in the area, city officials also plan a series of crosswalk improvements and other upgrades compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

In the fall of 2024, the city applied for $900,000 in grant funds under the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program from IDOT, but has yet to secure the funding.

New State Street Parking Lot

An under-utilized space between Medford’s Food Mart and the Heneghan Insurance building will be converted into a parking lot, greenspace and event space in the heart of downtown Jerseyville.

A new entrance will be built leading from State Street into the new parking lot, which will also feature updated street lighting, benches, and “City Center” signage nodding to the updated identity of the downtown district.

The city has submitted a $1.95 million grant application for the project under the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Pending grant approval, the city is also considering funding the project with Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds.

Various Roadway Improvements

Much-needed improvements are also coming to the intersection of IL-109 and Andrew Avenue.

In addition to deteriorated curbs and overgrown grassy areas, the site also presents drainage issues during periods of heavy rainfall, when large puddles of standing water present a problem for area drivers.

The city aims to install storm sewer inlets to help with drainage, as well as sidewalk/curb/ADA upgrades around the intersection. Given the involvement of a state highway, the project is currently undergoing the necessary permitting process through IDOT.

Several other streets around Jerseyville are due for patching or complete reconstruction to address safety issues, poor pavement conditions, and more.

The following streets are slated for upgrades over the next few years, including sidewalk/curb improvements and ADA compliance: Washington Street, East Exchange Street, Jefferson Street, and Pearl Street (East and West).

Near the newly-expanded Jerseyville Public Library, the area of West Pearl, Lafayette, and Washington is set for streetscape redevelopment. Curb and gutter repairs will be made alongside improvements to on-street parking in the vicinity.

These and several other capital improvement projects around the city, including municipal building upgrades, various park improvements including exciting developments at Wittman Park and more were discussed at the “workshop” meeting, as were possible funding options.

The full presentation from the workshop meeting is available on the city's website. See more coverage of ongoing and future Jerseyville improvement projects on Riverbender.com.

