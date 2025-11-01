WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued public health alerts for several food products sold in Illinois and nationwide.

FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Meat Sauce Products Produced Without the Benefit of Inspection

ILLINOIS – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for meat sauce products produced without the benefit of federal inspection. The producer, Thompson’s Spanish Sauce Manufacturing, LLC, in Marion, Ind., does not have a federal grant of inspection. FSIS is issuing a public health alert because the company was unavailable to confirm their actions to remove affected products from commerce. FSIS will continue to work with the company and conduct effectiveness checks to verify customers are notified and ensure no affected products are available to consumers.

The following meat sauce products are subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

16-oz. jars of “Thompson's B-K Spanish Sauce.”

16-oz. jars of “Thompson's B-K Spicey Coney Sauce.”

These products do not bear the USDA mark of inspection. The items were sold to distribution and retail locations in Illinois and Indiana, and were further distributed to certain farmers’ markets.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities at a retail location in Roann, Ind., where FSIS investigators identified these thermally-processed meat sauce products for sale without a federal mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators, freezers, or pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Michael Thompson, owner, Thompson’s Spanish Sauce Manufacturing, LLC, at mikeyts@icloud.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Frozen Pork and Beef Tortellini Product Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

ILLINOIS, INDIANA, MISSOURI, WISCONSIN – The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for frozen product labeled as pork and beef tortellini due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The frozen product labeled as pork and beef tortellini may actually contain pork and beef toasted ravioli, which contains soy and sesame, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with allergies to soy and sesame are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The frozen product labeled as pork and beef tortellini that may contain pork and beef toasted ravioli was produced on May 27, 2025. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

16-oz. bag "Schnucks Tortellini PORK & BEEF" with best by date of 05/27/2026 printed at the top of the bag.

The product subject to the public heath alert bears establishment number "EST. 13051" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The item was shipped to a Schnucks distribution center in Missouri and was further distributed to store locations in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that their sole consignee received a consumer complaint of ravioli product in a bag labeled as tortellini.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Jessica Fazio, Plant Manager of P. E. & F, Inc., at (314) 645-6239 ext. 230, or by email at jessica@faziosbakery.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

M.C.I. Foods, Inc. Recalls Ready-To-Eat Breakfast Burrito and Wrap Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Editor’s Note: Details of this recall were corrected on October 20, 2025. The products subject to this recall were not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program. Some products may have been distributed to schools through commercial sales.

NATIONWIDE – M.C.I. Foods Inc., a Santa Fe Springs, Calif., establishment, is recalling approximately 91,585 pounds of specific lots of ready-to-eat (RTE) breakfast burrito and wrap products containing egg that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes (Lm), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The individually packaged and bulk packed frozen breakfast burritos and wraps were produced between September 17, 2025, and October 14, 2025. A list of the products subject to recall can be found here: [view product list]. The labels for the impacted products can be found here: [view labels].

The products bear establishment number “EST. 1162A” or “P-5890A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to foodservice institutions nationwide. While the products may have been distributed to schools, it resulted from commercial sales and not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS of a positive Lm result in the scrambled egg component after the firm conducted routine sampling and testing of RTE ingredients from its external suppliers.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with Lm can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional refrigerators or freezers. Institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact M.C.I. Foods, Inc. at 888-345-5364.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ready-To-Eat Turkey Wrap Product Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

NATIONWIDE – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for a ready-to-eat (RTE) turkey wrap product due to concerns that the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. A recall was not requested because the affected product is no longer available for purchase.

The RTE turkey wrap product was produced on September 10, 2025. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view sample labels]:

10-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “TRADER JOE’S TURKEY GOBBLER WRAP” with “BEST BY SEP 16, 2025.”

The product bears establishment number “P-1644” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to Trader Joe’s retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that food contact surface samples associated with this product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at 626-599-3817, on Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Hormel Foods Corporation Recalls Ready-To-Eat Frozen Chicken Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

NATIONWIDE – Hormel Foods Corporation, an Austin, Minn. establishment, is recalling approximately 4,874,815 pounds of foodservice ready-to-eat frozen chicken products that may be contaminated with pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The affected chicken breast and thigh products were distributed to HRI Commercial Food Service locations nationwide on various dates from February 10, 2025, through September 19, 2025. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

13.9-lb. cases containing “Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH MEAT,” with item code “65009” printed on the label.

13.8-lb. cases containing 3-oz.“Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” with item code “77531” printed on the label.

13.8-lb. cases containing 4-oz.“Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” with item code “46750” printed on the label.

23.8-lb. cases containing 5-oz.“Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” with item code “86206” printed on the label.

13.95-lb. cases containing “BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST WITH RIB MEAT,” with item code “134394” printed on the label.

A detailed list of the affected pack dates subject to recall can be found here: [view product list]. The products bear establishment number “P-223” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple complaints from foodservice customers finding metal in their frozen chicken breast and chicken thigh products. Hormel Foods determined that the metal originated from the conveyor belt used in production. There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in the freezers of hotels, restaurants and institutions. These businesses are urged not to serve the product. This product should be thrown away.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Hormel Foods Customer Relations through their website or by calling 1-800-523-4635. Members of the media may contact media@hormel.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



Kraft Heinz Foods Company Recalls Turkey Bacon Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

NATIONWIDE – Kraft Heinz Foods Company, a Newberry, S.C., establishment, is recalling approximately 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes (Lm), the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The turkey bacon was produced from April 24, 2025, through June 11, 2025. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" and universal product code (UPC) "071871548601" printed on the packaging under the barcode,"use by" dates ranging "18 JUL 2025" to "02 AUG 2025," and lot code "RS40."

36-oz. packages containing three 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" and universal product code (UPC) "071871548748" printed on the packaging under the barcode, "use by" dates ranging "23 JUL 2025" to "04 SEP 2025," and lot codes "RS19," "RS40," or "RS42."

48-oz. packages containing four 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" and UPC "071871548793" printed on the packaging under the barcode and "use by" dates ranging "18 JUL 2025" to "04 SEP 2025," and lot codes "RS19," "RS40," or "RS42."

The products subject to recall bear the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the label. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and some were exported to the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

The problem was discovered after the establishment's laboratory testing indicated the product may be contaminated with Lm.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with Lm can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Kraft Heinz Food Company consumer hotline at 1-800-280-7185 or email consumerrelations@kraftheinz.com. Media with questions can contact Lynsey Elve, Director of Global Corporate Communications, Kraft Heinz Food Company at media@kraftheinz.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

FSIS Issues Public Health Alert For Ready-To-Eat Meals Containing Spinach That May Be Contaminated With Listeria

NATIONWIDE – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for FSIS-inspected ready-to-eat meals produced by FreshRealm containing a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated ingredient, specifically spinach, that has been recalled by Sno Pac Foods due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes (Lm). Based on current evidence, the products included in this public health alert are not related to any ongoing outbreak investigations.

FSIS expects additional affected products to be identified and will update this public health alert as more information becomes available. Consumers should check back frequently.

The following products are subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

10.1-oz. containers of “HELLO FRESH READY MADE MEALS CHEESY PULLED PORK PEPPER PASTA” with establishment number “Est. 47718” and lot code 49107 or establishment number “Est. 2937” and lot codes 48158 or 48840. This item was shipped directly to consumers by HelloFresh.

10-oz. containers of “HELLO FRESH READY MADE MEALS UNSTUFFED PEPPERS WITH GROUND TURKEY” with establishment number “P-47718” and lot codes 49569, 50069, 50073, or 50698. This item was shipped directly to consumers by HelloFresh.

The problem was discovered when FreshRealm notified FSIS that the spinach used in these products tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that these products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact FreshRealm’s customer service hotline at 1-888-244-1562 or customerservice@freshrealm.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

