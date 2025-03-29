EAST ST. LOUIS — Students at Bush Alternative School in the East St. Louis School District 189 are taking action to support their community through a monthly mobile food pantry.

The students recently assisted 71 needy families by partnering with the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

The initiative aims to address food insecurity in the local area, demonstrating the commitment of students to help their neighbors.

"When we come together, we make a stronger community," a representative from the alternative school said in a statement.

The food pantry has become a vital resource for families facing challenges in accessing nutritious meals.

This effort highlights the role of educational institutions in fostering community engagement and support.

The next pantry date for the students is April 23, 2025.