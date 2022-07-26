CARROLLTON - Several individuals have been arrested for drug and alcohol-related offenses in Greene County over the last few weeks, according to the most recent Greene County Jail Booking Report.

Brandon Benbrook, age 47, of Chatham was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, illegal possession/transportation of liquor by driver, possession of a narcotic instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis in a vehicle by driver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, improper parking on a roadway and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Benbrook was arrested on July 9 at 4:56 a.m. by the Greene County Sheriff and remains in custody.

Zachary Blumenberg, 36, of Kampsville was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic instrument and a warrant for failing to appear in Calhoun County court. He was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff on July 15 at 11:15 p.m. and is still in custody.

Jeffrey Seymour, 63, of Winchester was arrested by the Illinois State Police District 20 for driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of liquor by driver, improper lane usage, speeding too fast for conditions, failure to carry license on person while operating a motor vehicle, and failure to give information to owner after striking unattended vehicle or property. He was arrested in Winchester on June 29 at 10:44 a.m.

Matthew Wells, 26, of O’Fallon was charged with obstructing justice, possession of a controlled substance and possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. He was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on June 28 at 11:17 p.m. but has since been released on bond.

Article continues after sponsor message

Casey Presley, 34, of Eldred was arrested for possession of a narcotic instrument and had three “failure to appear” warrants from three different counties - Jersey County, Macoupin County and Madison County. He was arrested on June 20 by the Greene County Sheriff but has since been transferred to another facility.

Amelia Eddinger, 45, of Jacksonville was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis and had a failure to appear warrant in Greene County. She was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on June 16 at 4:17 p.m. but has since been released on bond.

Steven Cunningham, 56, of Roodhouse was arrested for possession of methamphetamine by the Roodhouse Police Department on July 18 at 4:04 p.m., but has since been released on bond.

Scott McDonald, 49, of Springfield was arrested for possession of a controlled substance by the Greenfield Police Department on July 13 at 11:59 p.m. and was given a notice to appear.

Marya Radunzel, 37, of Chatham was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol by the Roodhouse Police Department on July 12 at 7:14 p.m., but has since been released on bond.

It is important to remember that the issuance of charges are based solely upon probable cause and are not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: