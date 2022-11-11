CARROLLTON - Several individuals have been arrested on drug and alcohol-related charges over the past month - from October to November 2022 - according to the most recent Greene County Jail Booking Report from the office of Sheriff Rob McMillen.

Dale A. Smith, 34, of Jerseyville, was charged with the manufacture/delivery of 30+ grams of methaqualone, the manufacture/delivery of 10-30 grams of cannabis, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on Oct. 19 and remains in custody.

Hunter E. Neff, 19, of White Hall, was charged with consumption of liquor by a minor in addition to several other non-alcohol/drug charges including aggravated battery, assault, resisting a peace officer, and criminal trespass to a building. He was arrested last Friday, Nov. 4 by the Roodhouse Police Department and has since been released on bond.

David R. Moore, 36, of Winchester, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding in a school zone, and illegal possession/transportation of liquor by a driver. He was arrested on Nov. 2 by the Winchester Police Department and has since been released on bond.

Brook A. Reno, 41, of White Hall, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic instrument. She was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department last Sunday, Nov. 6 and remains in custody.

Joshua K. Walters, 39, also of White Hall, was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on Nov. 3 on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic instrument, and disorderly conduct. He currently remains in custody.

Adam E. Gauges, 44, of Winchester, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested by the Scott County Sheriff on Oct. 28 and remains in custody.

Jake J. Goheen, 35, of Fidelity, was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff for possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, and attempting to elude a peace officer. He was taken into custody on Oct. 26 and has since been released on bond.

Derek A. Boxdorfer, 37, of Kampsville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked/suspended license. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on Oct. 20 and has since been released on bond.

James D. Morgan, 45, of Alexandria, Missouri, was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a failure to appear warrant in Hancock County. He was arrested on Oct. 12 and remains in custody.

January C. Schwartz, 39, of Nauvoo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on Oct. 12 and has since been released on bond.

Randall G. Goodman, 32, of Murrayville, was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff on Nov. 1 for meth delivery, as well as a warrant for his arrest and a failure to appear warrant, both in Greene County. He currently remains in custody.

Dylan L. Smith, 21, of Carrollton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol by the White Hall Police Department on Oct. 19 and has since been released on bond.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

