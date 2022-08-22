CARROLLTON - Several drug-related arrests have been made by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and departments from surrounding counties over the last month, according to the latest Greene County Jail Booking Report.

Pamela Gordon, 50, of East St. Louis, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of drugs and a “Failure To Appear” warrant in St. Clair County. Gordon was arrested last night at 11:40 p.m. by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, where she remains in custody.

Erica Adams, 34, was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department last night at 9:04 p.m. and remains in custody. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger.

Krista Burrows, 28, of Rockbridge, was charged with posession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, a “Failure To Appear” warrant in Greene County and “Petition To Revoke Probation Warrant” in Greene county. She was arrested by the Greenfield Police Department on July 27 and has since been released on combo bond and days credit.

Timothy Hazelwonder, 41, of Carrollton, was arrested on the night of August 19 for possession of methamphetamine by the Carrollton Police Department and has since been released on bond.

Brittany Grogan, 34, of Eldred, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and a “Petition to Revoke Warrant” in Calhoun County. She was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department on August 16 and has since been released on bond.

Anthony Bushnell, 30, of Hardin, was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department on August 6 and charged with possession of methamphetamine, but has since been released on bond.

Malindy Farris, 26, of Rockbridge, was charged on July 28 with possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested by the Greenfield Police Department and has since been released on bond.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

