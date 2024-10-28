Several Contests On St. Clair County Ballot For 2024
BELLEVILLE - St. Clair County voters will see plenty of competition between local candidates on their ballots as Election Day on Nov. 5, 2024 draws closer.
For the position of County Board Chairman, incumbent Democrat Mark Kern will face Republican challenger Ryan Musick. Kern has held the position since he was elected in 2004.
The Circuit Clerk race will see incumbent Kinnis Williams, Sr. (Democrat) face off against challenger Cindi McDonald (Republican). Williams was officially sworn in as Circuit Clerk in December of 2022.
For County Coroner, voters will choose between incumbent Democrat Calvin Dye, Sr. or his challenger, Republican Dean Darnall. Dye has held the position since being elected in 2016.
Two candidates are competing to be County Recorder of Deeds. Democrat Michael P. Crockett, Jr. will seek re-election against Republican challenger Jason Madlock.
Four total candidates are running for three seats on the St. Clair County Board of Review. Democrats Irma G. Golliday and Amanda Warma will seek re-election to the board, while current board member Angela Grossmann-Roewe will not. Republicans Tyler Thompson and Brian Triska are also running for seats on the Board of Review.
St. Clair County voters can also decide on the retention of five circuit judges for the 20th Judicial Circuit Court of Illinois. More information about each of the judges seeking retention is available here.
While there are no county-level ballot measures for St. Clair voters to consider this election, it will join all other Illinois counties in voting on a series of state ballot questions, which are as follows:
Stay tuned toRiverbender.com for election results in St. Clair and other local counties on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024.
