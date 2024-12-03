DUQUOIN — The Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 10 conducted a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) in Williamson County from late night on October 25 to early morning on October 26, 2024, at the intersection of IL-148 and Main Street. The operation aimed to enhance road safety by identifying and removing impaired drivers.

During the RSC, officers issued a total of nine citations and arrests, including two for alcohol or drug-related offenses. There were no citations for driving under the influence (DUI), occupant restraint offenses, or insurance violations. However, officers reported 23 registration offenses and 18 driver’s license offenses. In addition to the citations, 42 written warnings were issued to drivers.

The ISP highlighted the importance of such checks, noting that alcohol and drug impairment contribute to more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. The initiative was funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, reinforcing the message that driving sober is critical to ensuring safety on the roads.

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” remains a key campaign to deter impaired driving and protect the community.

