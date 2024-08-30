EDWARDSVILLE - The Metro East has seen a range of auto thefts in recent weeks, with stolen vehicle charges filed against several individuals from around the Riverbend region.

Tiffany R. Shemwell, 37, listed as homeless out of Granite City, was charged with offenses related to motor vehicles (a Class 2 felony) and unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony). On Aug. 17, 2024, Shemwell was reportedly knowingly in possession of a stolen Chevrolet Avalanche, and was additionally found with less than five grams of methamphetamine in her possession.

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Shemwell, who was ordered released from custody.

Timothy B. Warren, 46, of Granite City, was charged with a Class 2 felony count of offenses related to motor vehicles. On Aug. 8, 2024, Warren allegedly possessed a stolen 2018 Ford Escape while knowing the vehicle to be stolen. He was later granted pretrial release in the case presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department.

Arthur S. Zumwalt, 41, of Staunton, was also charged with offenses related to motor vehicles in a separate case. Zumwalt is accused of knowingly possessing a stolen 2015 Ford Escape on July 1, 2024. His case was also presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department, and he has also been released from custody.

Dquan L. Regans, 20, of St. Louis, was charged with one count of offenses related to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony. Regans allegedly possessed a Dodge Charger he knew to be stolen on June 26, 2024. The Wood River Police Department presented the case against Regans, who has since been granted pretrial release.

Jerome W. White, 34, also of St. Louis, was charged in a separate case with a Class 2 felony count of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. On June 18, 2024, White reportedly knowingly possessed a Buick Regal which had been stolen. His case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department and he was later released from custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

