EDWARDSVILLE – Seven total Riverbend residents were charged with stolen vehicle offenses from July 1 to 3, 2025.

Three individuals were charged on July 3, 2025 with offenses related to motor vehicles, each Class 2 felonies:

Mariah C. Moore, 27, of Alton Rosemarie A. Baker, 29, of Alton Gary J. Mauer, 46, listed as homeless out of Alton

Moore and Baker allegedly possessed the same 2021 Jiangsu Baodiao moped on June 2, 2025 which they knew had been stolen. Mauser is accused of knowingly possessing a stolen carry-on trailer with a fold-down gate on April 15, 2025.

All three of these cases were presented by the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force.

Another two individuals were charged with similar offenses the day prior on July 2, 2025.

Tess R. Young, 36, of Vandalia, Mo., was charged with offenses related to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony. On June 18, 2025, Young reportedly knowingly possessed a stolen 16-foot 2023 General Motors box truck with an Indiana registration number.

Christian D. Lett, 21, of St. Louis, was charged on the same day with a Class 2 felony count of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Lett reportedly possessed a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with an Illinois registration number on April 28, 2025 which she knew to be stolen.

The case against Young was presented by the Edwardsville Police Department, while the Glen Carbon Police Department presented the case against Lett.

Two more local residents were charged on July 1, 2025 with stolen vehicle possession.

Tymarion D. Jackson, 20, of Granite City, and Kemoudrey M. Mosley, 25 of Fairview Heights, were each charged in separate cases with Class 2 felony counts of unlawful possession of stolen motor vehicles.

On June 1, 2025, Jackson allegedly possessed a 2005 Nissan Sentra which he knew had been stolen. Mosley is accused of knowingly possessing a stolen 2017 GMC Acadia on Sept. 3, 2024. Both cases were presented by the Granite City Police Department.

Each of the individuals charged in these cases have been granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

