Several Area Students Receive Greenville University Dean's List Recognition
GREENVILLE - The area students shown below were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the fall 2024 semester.
To qualify for the Greenville University Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.
(HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR)
Alton, IL
Aaron Andrews, senior
Addison Miller, senior
Chau Nguyen, junior
Bethalto, IL
Megan Belangee, senior
Brighton, IL
Olivia Baalman, junior
Jillian Beilsmith, junior
Carrollton, IL
Hannah Henson, junior
East Alton, IL
Stephanie Kamp, senior
Edwardsville, IL
Gloria Bremer, sophomore
Colton Hulme, freshman
Kristen Krampf, freshman
Granite City, IL
Brennan Bronnbauer, senior
Jerseyville, IL
Josephine Lohr, sophomore
Danielle Pace, senior
