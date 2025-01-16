GREENVILLE - The area students shown below were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the fall 2024 semester.

To qualify for the Greenville University Dean's List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.

(HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR)

Alton, IL

Aaron Andrews, senior

Addison Miller, senior

Chau Nguyen, junior


Bethalto, IL

Megan Belangee, senior


Brighton, IL

Olivia Baalman, junior

Jillian Beilsmith, junior

Carrollton, IL

Hannah Henson, junior


East Alton, IL

Stephanie Kamp, senior


Edwardsville, IL

Gloria Bremer, sophomore

Colton Hulme, freshman

Kristen Krampf, freshman


Granite City, IL

Brennan Bronnbauer, senior


Jerseyville, IL

Josephine Lohr, sophomore

Danielle Pace, senior

