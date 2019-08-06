ROLLA, Mo. - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2019 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade-point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,600 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 99 degree programs in 40 areas of study and awards bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts.

This is the list of area students on the Missouri S&T Honor Roll List:

Alton, Illinois

Ben Moyer, mining engineering, senior

Bethalto, Illinois

Rachel Jones, metallurgical engineering, senior
Kaitlyn Kappler, chemical engineering, junior

Edwardsville, Illinois

Joseph Aydt, mechanical engineering, senior
Ashley Fillback, civil engineering, senior
Luke Goeckner, computer science, sophomore
Brendan Hentz, aerospace engineering, senior
Rebecca Herndon, civil engineering, senior
Jason Johnson, mechanical engineering, senior
Kyle Robertson, electrical engineering, senior

Glen Carbon, Illinois

Anna Burke, freshman engineering, freshman
Collin Cox, freshman engineering, freshman
Grant Gill, freshman engineering, sophomore

Godfrey, Illinois

Simon Nguyen, freshman engineering, junior

Granite City, Illinois

Abbigail Ely, psychology, sophomore

Jerseyville, Illinois

Andrew Miller, mechanical engineering, senior
Ryan Peterson, aerospace engineering, senior


