ROLLA, Mo. - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2019 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade-point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,600 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 99 degree programs in 40 areas of study and awards bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts.

This is the list of area students on the Missouri S&T Honor Roll List:

Alton, Illinois

Ben Moyer, mining engineering, senior

Bethalto, Illinois

Rachel Jones, metallurgical engineering, senior

Kaitlyn Kappler, chemical engineering, junior

Edwardsville, Illinois

Article continues after sponsor message

Joseph Aydt, mechanical engineering, senior

Ashley Fillback, civil engineering, senior

Luke Goeckner, computer science, sophomore

Brendan Hentz, aerospace engineering, senior

Rebecca Herndon, civil engineering, senior

Jason Johnson, mechanical engineering, senior

Kyle Robertson, electrical engineering, senior

Glen Carbon, Illinois

Anna Burke, freshman engineering, freshman

Collin Cox, freshman engineering, freshman

Grant Gill, freshman engineering, sophomore

Godfrey, Illinois

Simon Nguyen, freshman engineering, junior

Granite City, Illinois

Abbigail Ely, psychology, sophomore

Jerseyville, Illinois

Andrew Miller, mechanical engineering, senior

Ryan Peterson, aerospace engineering, senior





More like this: