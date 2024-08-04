Several Area Students Named To Blackburn College Dean's List
CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College has announced its Dean’s List for the 2023-2024 academic year. Students named to the Dean’s List must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Area students include:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, TERM HONORS
Alton, IL
Justin Atkinson, Fall 2023 semester
Luke Atkinson, Fall 2023 semester
Bethalto, IL
Nic Vaughn, Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters
Brighton, IL
Natalie Keith, Spring 2024 semester
Erika Pfitzner, Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters
Carrollton, IL
Delcy Brannan, Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters
Diana Varble, Spring 2024 semester
East Alton, IL
Dawson Klunk, Fall 2023 semester
Dylan Klunk, Fall 2023 semester
Godfrey, IL
Megan Van Deusen, Spring 2024 semester
Granite City, IL
Ashley Schardan, Spring 2024 semester
Jerseyville, IL
CJ Brunaugh, Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters
Evan Hopper, Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters
Shelby Koenig, Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters
Wood River, IL
Kameron Tharp, Fall 2023 semester
Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn is the only Work Program in the nation managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the best colleges in the Midwest region for 2024. Blackburn also earned a top-ten ranking for social mobility. Blackburn has been listed as a top performer for social mobility each year the list has been published. The Washington Monthly ranked Blackburn first in Illinois for performance by students receiving Pell Grants in 2022 and 2023. The publication has twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.