CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College has announced its Dean's List for the 2023-2024 academic year. Students named to the Dean's List must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester. Area students include: HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, TERM HONORS Alton, IL Justin Atkinson, Fall 2023 semester Luke Atkinson, Fall 2023 semester

Bethalto, IL Nic Vaughn, Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters

Brighton, IL Natalie Keith, Spring 2024 semester Erika Pfitzner, Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters

Carrollton, IL Delcy Brannan, Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters Diana Varble, Spring 2024 semester

East Alton, IL Dawson Klunk, Fall 2023 semester Dylan Klunk, Fall 2023 semester

Godfrey, IL Megan Van Deusen, Spring 2024 semester

Granite City, IL Ashley Schardan, Spring 2024 semester

Jerseyville, IL CJ Brunaugh, Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters Evan Hopper, Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters Shelby Koenig, Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 semesters

Wood River, IL Kameron Tharp, Fall 2023 semester Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn is the only Work Program in the nation managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the best colleges in the Midwest region for 2024. Blackburn also earned a top-ten ranking for social mobility. Blackburn has been listed as a top performer for social mobility each year the list has been published. The Washington Monthly ranked Blackburn first in Illinois for performance by students receiving Pell Grants in 2022 and 2023. The publication has twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.