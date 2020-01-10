Several Area Students are Recognized at Greenville University for Dean's List Honors for Fall 2019
GREENVILLE - Several area students were recently placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Fall 2019 semester.
Alton, IL
Ashley Jones, Junior
Michelle Norris, Senior
Whitney Spa, Junior
Moriah Summers, Sophomore
Megan Wille, Senior
Brighton, IL
Kimberly French, Senior
Samantha French, Senior
East Alton, IL
Sadie Lupercio, Junior
Edwardsville, IL
Jessie Chappel, Senior
Madelyn Stephen, Sophomore
Glen Carbon, IL
Tyler Duty, Freshman
Godfrey, IL
Paije Hamilton, Senior
Katelyn Kelly-McRaven, Senior
Granite City, IL
Matilynn Barron, Junior
Granite CIty, IL
Kori Nesbit, Senior
Jerseyville, IL
Vanessa Perkinson, Junior
Roxana, IL
Jenna Rudd, Freshman
Wood River, IL
Kirsten Willeford, Senior
Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.
