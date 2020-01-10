Several Area Students are Recognized at Greenville University for Dean's List Honors for Fall 2019 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GREENVILLE - Several area students were recently placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Fall 2019 semester. Alton, IL Ashley Jones, Junior Michelle Norris, Senior Whitney Spa, Junior Moriah Summers, Sophomore Megan Wille, Senior

Brighton, IL Kimberly French, Senior Samantha French, Senior

East Alton, IL Sadie Lupercio, Junior

Edwardsville, IL Jessie Chappel, Senior Madelyn Stephen, Sophomore

Glen Carbon, IL Tyler Duty, Freshman

Godfrey, IL Paije Hamilton, Senior Katelyn Kelly-McRaven, Senior

Granite City, IL Matilynn Barron, Junior

Granite CIty, IL Kori Nesbit, Senior

Jerseyville, IL Vanessa Perkinson, Junior

Roxana, IL Jenna Rudd, Freshman

Roxana, IL Jenna Rudd, Freshman

Wood River, IL Kirsten Willeford, Senior Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.