GREENVILLE - Several area students were recently placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Fall 2019 semester.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alton, IL

Ashley Jones, Junior

Michelle Norris, Senior

Whitney Spa, Junior

Moriah Summers, Sophomore

Megan Wille, Senior


Brighton, IL

Kimberly French, Senior

Samantha French, Senior


East Alton, IL

Sadie Lupercio, Junior


Edwardsville, IL

Jessie Chappel, Senior

Madelyn Stephen, Sophomore

Article continues after sponsor message


Glen Carbon, IL

Tyler Duty, Freshman


Godfrey, IL

Paije Hamilton, Senior

Katelyn Kelly-McRaven, Senior


Granite City, IL

Matilynn Barron, Junior


Granite CIty, IL

Kori Nesbit, Senior


Jerseyville, IL

Vanessa Perkinson, Junior


Roxana, IL

Jenna Rudd, Freshman


Wood River, IL

Kirsten Willeford, Senior

Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.

More like this:

Several Area Students Receive Greenville University Dean's List Recognition
Jan 16, 2025
National Weather Service Investigates Possible Tornado Near Greenville
3 days ago
RiverBend Growth Association Announces Four New Board Members
Feb 15, 2025
Duckworth Statement on DoD Inspector General Launching Investigation into Pete Hegseth’s Use of Signal to Discuss Airstrike Plans
Today
L&C Hosts Community Concert to Highlight Local Talent
Today

 