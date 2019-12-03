ALTON - Here is a review of several area missing person cases over the years. Michael Womack, Jared Hanna, Bill McPike, Denita Hedden, Vincent Wesselmann, Christopher Brent Hutson, Darian Brown and Ronald Dean Nation. If you have any information about these cases contact local law enforcement.

Michael Womack was 25 when he was last seen in Alton on March 31, 2008, when he was leaving his friend's home in his Ford F-150. Three weeks after his disappearance, Womack's dark green 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck was found in a gas station parking lot in the 2900 block of Camp Jackson Road in Cahokia, Illinois. His keys and his daughter's car seat were locked inside. The truck was undamaged and had reportedly been cleaned of any evidence. There were no indications of foul play at the scene. He was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap, blue denim Rocawear pants and jacket set, brown shirt and brown boots. He has a scar above his left eye; birthmark below right eye; scar on the left side of the chest from recent surgery. He has a tattoo of praying hands on one forearm. He has a catheter opening on the left side of chest due to past treatment for lymphoma.

If you have any information regarding Michael's disappearance, please contact: Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.

Jared Hanna is a 28-year-old missing man from Jerseyville, Illinois. He was last seen on the morning of July 2, 2011, at his home. His truck was found abandoned and out of gas on July 4th, 2011 on Jolliff Bridge Road, a rural area of Centralia, IL. He was reported to be seen about two miles from where his truck was parked on Sunday, July 3rd, 2011, at 8:30 a.m. Jared was last seen wearing a T-shirt, jean shorts, and tennis shoes. Jared is 5'7" 195 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair and he last had a buzz cut. He has a unique feature, as he has a scar on the back of his head and right heel of his foot.

Any tips please contact Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 618-594-4555, Jersey County Sheriff’s Office at 618-498-6881, or Illinois State Police, Zone 6 Investigations at 618-346-3990.

Bill McPike, 61, was last seen walking into his residence in Jersey County on Thursday, May 18, 2017. McPike was near the Piasa Creek opening to the Mississippi River on Bluff Lane. Unknown on clothing description.

Any tips contact Jersey County Sheriff at (618) 498-6881.

Denita Hedden has been missing and was last seen and heard from on January 25, 2018. Hedden was last seen in the 700 block of Catalpa in Royal Lakes, Illinois, at 11:00 p.m. She visited a St. Louis area casino on the day of her disappearance and was last seen after she returned home. An extensive search operation, spanning seven consecutive days, has covered large portions of southern Macoupin County. First responders by way of land and air have canvassed over 35 square miles. This endeavor has included more than 22,400 acres of rural terrain and 70 road miles. Numerous police, fire, and specialized search teams have spent hundreds of man-hours in the interest of finding Denita. Search efforts have continued on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Denita, a white female, is 5’0”, and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She was last observed wearing a maroon Nike hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and brown boots. She was wearing hoop earrings. Foul play is suspected in her disappearance.



Anyone with information should call the Major Case Squad at 618-585-3510, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office at 217-854-3135 Ext: 1, or Macoupin and Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-352-0136.

Vincent Wesselmann has been missing since April 21, 2011, from Breese Illinois. He is a white male, 75 years old, 5'9-6'0", 210-235lbs Brown hair, Blue Eyes. Vince was last seen possibly walking near Breese Grain Company (N 1st St / N Walnut St) on 04/21/2011 on his way to the post office but vanished before arriving.



If you have any information, please call: Breese Police Department at 618-526-7226

Christopher Brent Hutson left his residence on 04/09/09 and has not returned. Prior to Hutson leaving the residence he was not acting himself, as he was easy agitated and seemed confused. Hutson left his residence and has not been seen since



If you have any information, please call the Granite City Police Department at (618) 877-6111.

Darian Brown has been missing since October 27, 2006, from Alton. He was 34 years old wearing a brown Nike sweatsuit with blue stripes on the sleeves. He was expected to pick up a friend at a club but never arrived. He was 5' 10", 185 lbs black male.



If you have any information, please call Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

Ronald Dean Nation has been missing since July 15, 2014, from Madison Illinois. He was 48 years old, wearing a camouflage-style baseball cap, green camouflage-styled shirt and denim pants, and white tennis shoes. The little finger, on one hand, is bent, Scar/mark scar on the forehead, Burn scar on the back of his left arm; scar on buttocks. Brown hair, spikey hair, goatee, blue wyes. Ron was last seen walking southwest towards Madison, IL.



If you have any information, please call: Pontoon Beach Police Dept (618) 931-5100.

