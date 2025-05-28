GODFREY — Oliver Eyman, a seventh-grade middle school track athlete from Evangelical School in Godfrey, has qualified to compete at the National Middle School Track Meet in Greensboro, North Carolina, after placing second in the high jump at the Illinois Elementary School Association State Track Meet.

Stephen Rulo, Oliver’s track coach, is organizing a fundraiser to help cover the expenses associated with the trip, including travel, lodging, entry fees, and gear. The fundraiser aims to support Oliver’s opportunity to compete against top young athletes nationwide.

“Oliver isn’t just talented — he’s grinding every day to be better,” Rulo said. “Early morning workouts, focused practices, and a relentless mindset. He’s aiming high at Nationals, and he’s not going just to participate — he’s going to make an impact.”

The fundraiser seeks contributions from the community, family, and friends to assist Oliver and his family with the costs of attending the national meet.

Coach Rulo encouraged supporters to donate and share the campaign to help Oliver pursue his athletic goals.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Oliver to compete against the best young athletes in the country,” Rulo said. “It’s a chance for him not just to represent his school and community — but to chase excellence, build confidence, and experience what’s possible when hard work pays off.”

Donations will be protected and applied directly toward the expenses related to Oliver’s participation in the event.

Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe.

