JERSEYVILLE - In an exciting display of creativity and scientific understanding, seventh grade science students at St. Francis Holy Ghost Catholic School recently completed a hands-on Science project, where they built interactive models of the solar system. This engaging initiative not only allowed students to explore the celestial bodies of the solar system but also to present their findings to their peers, enhancing their public speaking skills and collaborative learning. The project not only reinforced the students’ understanding of the solar system but also fostered a sense of community and shared learning.

Under the guidance of their Science Teacher Joan Dougherty, students were tasked with creating dynamic models that accurately represented the planets, their orbits, and other features of our solar system. These interactive displays demonstrated the scale and distance of our known solar system. Each model was designed to illustrate key concepts of planetary motion, gravity, and the characteristics of each celestial body.

“Seeing the students' enthusiasm and creativity come to life in the models and in their presentations to their peers was incredibly rewarding,” said Dougherty. “They not only learned about the solar system, but also developed important skills in teamwork and communication.”

The students presented their models to their classmates, explaining the unique features of the planets and the science behind their orbits. Presentations included engaging visuals, demonstrations, and even fun facts and songs that captivated their audience. The project culminated in a “Solar System Showcase,” where students in all grades at the St. Francis' site can view the models and engage in discussions about their findings.

About St. Francis Holy Ghost Catholic School

St. Francis Holy Ghost Catholic School is dedicated to fostering a dynamic and engaging learning environment for students. Our innovative curriculum and hands-on projects encourage students to explore their interests and develop critical thinking skills, preparing them for future academic and personal success. St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School prides itself on offering a comprehensive academic curriculum designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in both academic pursuits and personal endeavors. We believe that instilling these values in our students is essential for their overall growth and development, preparing them to become responsible and compassionate members of society.

