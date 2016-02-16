WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Tactical Unit apprehended seven people with a variety of drug offenses in a raid late last week.

At 8:10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2016, the Wood River Police Tactical Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 900 block of Whitelaw. The search warrant was obtained after the department investigated complaints of drug sales and use at the residence.

Seven adult males and females were taken into custody as a result of the search warrant, Wood River Police said.

The following were later charged:

Theresa Gillson, 37



400 block Illinois

South Roxana

Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver Class 3 felony

Bond $25,000

Timothy Vanausdoll, 29



900 blk Whitelaw

Wood River

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Class 4 felony

Bond $15,000

Erika Huck, 26

900 blk Whitelaw

Wood River

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Class 4 felony

Bond $15,000

The following were charged with Misdemeanor complaints and released on notice to appear in court for:

Unlawful Possession of Cannabis

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Daniel Renfro, 22

Alton

Jonathan Johnson, 25



Alton, Il

Brianna Gillson, 18



Wood River

Brody Gillson, 20



Wood River

