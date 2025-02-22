CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Seven local wrestlers achieved podium finishes at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Wrestling State Final, showcasing their skills in various weight classes over the weekend.

In Class 1A, Brandon Green Jr. from Roxana secured a third-place finish in the 132-pound weight class, achieving victory with a pin over Josiah Willis from Chicago Hope in just 39 seconds. Green's performance marked an improvement from last year's fifth-place finish.

Also competing in Class 1A, Logan Riggs of Roxana earned a sixth-place finish in the 144-pound weight class after losing to Cooper Corder of Sandwich with a score of 15-5.

In Class 2A, Avery Jaime of Civic Memorial placed sixth in the 126-pound weight class. Jaime faced Harrison Dea of Morton in a closely contested match, ultimately losing 16-11. This match was notable as it was the second time Jaime faced Dea during the tournament; he had previously lost to Dea in the quarterfinals with a score of 12-0.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jaime’s teammate, Knox Verbais, found success in the 150-pound weight class, finishing third after defeating Dominic Garcia of Antioch with a 6-1 decision.

In Class 3A, Ryan Richie of Edwardsville secured a fifth-place finish in the 138-pound weight class, winning his final match 7-0 against Drew Fifield.

Simon Schulte from Edwardsville placed sixth in the 190-pound class, where he lost to Zachary Kruse of Hinsdale Central by technical fall with a score of 17-1. Additionally, in the 215-pound weight class, Roman Janek of Edwardsville finished fourth after a 4-0 loss to Nate Elstner of Lincoln Way West.

These performances reflect the dedication and talent of the wrestlers from the region as they competed against some of the best in the state.

Tonight, six area wrestlers will compete in the finals.

More like this: