His nickname is “Kkeut-pan Wang” which is Korean for “The Final Boss”, which Oh Seung-hwan has been as one of the top closers in Korean baseball history and according to multiple reports by Daniel Kim and others, he is about to sign with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The right-handed Seung-hwan boasts a fastball in the mid-90s along with a slider and curveball in his arsenal.

He pitched the last two seasons for the Hanshin Tigers after nine years in the KBO with the Samsung Lions. Combined over his 11 seasons, he has a 1.81 ERA in 646.1 innings pitched with 357 saves.

Article continues after sponsor message

Because of his service time, Seung-hwan is not subject to the posting system Kenta Maeta, Byung Ho-Kim and other players required.

Seung-hwan is facing a 50% of games suspension by the Korea Baseball Organization after he and another player were indicted without arrest and fined $7 million for illegal gambling in Macau.

photo credit: Stephen Dunn-Getty Images