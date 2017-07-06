Setup iPhone to access Exchange ActiveSync Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. To set up your iPhone to access Exchange ActiveSync, follow these steps: On your iPhone's home screen, tap Settings. Tap Mail, Contacts, Calendars. Tap Add Account. Tap Microsoft Exchange. Complete the following required fields: Email (your full email address)

Domain name

Username (with @domainname.com)

Password

Domain name

Username (with @domainname.com)

Password

Description (Optional) Tap Next. After a moment, the iPhone will ask for the server information. You will enter: mail.riverbender.com Tap Next. Tap Next and then tap Save. Complete step 10 of these setup instructions. The iPhone will display a list of collaboration items to sync with Exchange ActiveSync. Choose from the list and tap Done to initiate the first sync.