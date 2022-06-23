EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, has named Seth Walker as vice chancellor for University Advancement (VCUA) and CEO of the SIUE Foundation. Pending SIU Board of Trustees approval, Walker will assume the role on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

“As SIUE endeavors to more effectively engage alumni, friends, and donors, I am confident in Seth Walker’s ability to significantly improve advancement efforts to support the mission of the university,” said Minor. “I believe that members of the SIUE community will appreciate his energy, his data-informed approach and his understanding of what we want to accomplish. I look forward to working with him as we define our future and establish new expectations.”

As VCUA, Walker will oversee annual giving, financial affairs, major gifts, prospect research, stewardship, planning giving and constituent relations, as well as the SIUE Alumni Association and the SIUE Foundation Board of Directors.

Walker firmly believes in the promise and transformative power of institutions like SIUE.

“I am passionate about working to ensure institutions like SIUE have the resources needed to continue to grow,” shared Walker. “In the short-term, I will focus on collaboration with SIUE’s established team to prepare the University for a comprehensive capital campaign. Long-term, I will focus on establishing a strong University Foundation that supports the university in creating what Chancellor Minor refers to as a margin of excellence for SIUE.”

Walker most recently served as senior director of development for the Coles College of Business, Graduate College, College of Professional Education, and Division of Global Affairs at Kennesaw State University (KSU). KSU, located in suburban Atlanta, has grown rapidly, and is now the third-largest public university in Georgia, with over 43,000 students.

In this role, Walker advocated for and created programs that allowed students to gain access to financial resources to complete their degree. Additionally, Walker worked closely with faculty to identify research and philanthropic funding opportunities and across KSU’s nine colleges to create collaborative programs for corporations interested in research and recruiting.

“KSU has achieved tremendous growth and development success by implementing a metrics-based advancement shop,” he explained. “I look forward to working with the advancement team and our academic partners to place a similar program at SIUE. I am confident that this metrics plan works as KSU’s endowment has grown from $36 million in 2017 to over $110 million.”

An accomplished advancement leader, Walker holds the Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) designation, held by fewer than 5% of professional fundraisers. Walker previously served in similar roles for Georgia Southern University and Georgia Aquarium. He began his career in non-profit fundraising at United Way of the Coastal Empire, based in Savannah, Ga.

Walker holds a bachelor's in health science administration and an MBA from Georgia Southern University (formerly Armstrong Atlantic State University) in Savannah, Ga. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in higher education administration from Georgia Southern University.

Walker, his wife, Anna, and their five-year-old son look forward to joining and becoming involved in the Edwardsville community.

