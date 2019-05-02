EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville boys tennis player Seth Lipe became the third member of the Tigers to commit to college tennis by signing a letter of intent to attend Occidental College in Los Angeles beginning this fall.

Seth, a senior and son of Edwardsville head coach Dave Lipe, is looking forward to the opportunity to play for Occidental’s Tigers, which is a top-ranked academic school that competes in NCAA Division III and is a member of the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

“I’m super excited,” Seth said. “I mean, it’s what I’ve been working for the past four years plus, so for it to come true is really exciting for me.”

A visit to Oxy, as the school is popularly known as, helped Seth make his decision easier.

“The guys on the team were really welcoming; obviously, L.A.’s a really cool atmosphere, and it seemed like a really cool school overall," Seth said.

Lipe first heard of Occidental’s interest of him – and the school itself – via an E-mail.

“They actually E-mailed me,” Seth said. “They E-mailed me about how they were recruiting me to their team, and about how they thought I would be a good addition to the team.”

The Tigers' tennis star had never heard of the school until the initial E-mail, and wasn’t sure how to take it at first.

“I didn’t know how serious I should take it at first, but then, I looked into it, and I was very interested," Seth said.

It was Oxy’s new tennis coach, David Bojalad, that first contacted Lipe, and his enthusiasm about the team helped convince Lipe to play for them.

“They just got a new coach, coach Bojalad,” Seth said, “and he E-mailed me, and he seemed super passionate about the improvement of his team. He was talking like by next year, they want to have a top-25 team in the nation, and then by the year after that, they would have 15, and then 10. So the competitive spirit in the coach is something I really liked.”

Seth's dad is very proud of him, both as a coach and as a father.

Article continues after sponsor message

“From a coach’s point of view, I’m elated for him,” Dave Lipe said. “It’s great for the program, it’s great for him, you know. From a coach’s standpoint, I’m looking at a kid who was a really good student-athlete, who came in as a freshman, and with very limited tennis skills and worked his way into, I mean, he’s ranked number one in St. Louis in boys’ 18. That doesn’t mean I think he’s the best 18-and-under player in St. Louis, but he’s in a class with the elite tennis players in St. Louis, which he wasn’t as a freshman. So as a coach, I see a kid who came in and worked hard, and was an excellent student, and found a great fit that wanted him. I found a great fit from a coach’s standpoint, I see a kid that found seemingly a great fit academically, athletically and socially. And I see it as a very positive thing as a coach.

“As a coach,” Lipe coninuted. “I see him as the third player on this team this year alone, who has committed to playing college tennis, and the third player who has received a good package from the school. He didn’t get didn’t get athletic money, per se, but they gave him, as a parent now, their highest possible academic award. As a need-based school, they work hard with families to make it affordable. If they think a student is going to be successful there academically, then they do what it takes to help the student afford that education. It’s a top-level academic institution, and it’s a very good tennis school, and he’s going to have the opportunity to develop there intellectually, academically and athletically.”

Seth had been leaning towards majoring in engineering, but now may major in international business, and for a very simple reason.”

“I really like learning about languages,” Seth said. “Whatever I do, I’m minoring in Spanish and Italian. So, I think in my major in international business, I can probably put those to use.”

Another part in Seth choosing Oxy was the school’s academic background.

“Academics, for me, are number one. I’m not going to become a professional tennis player," Seth said.

An honor-roll student, Seth Lipe currently ranks 20th in a class of 600, and also considered Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Illinois, Emory University in Atlanta and Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa. Lipe had narrowed his choices between Occidental and Illinois, and decided on Oxy after his visit last March.

“For a while, it was between U of I and Occidental,” Seth said, “and after visiting Occidental, it became much more likely I’d go there. I thought for a while I was probably going to end up going there, but it’s just a big commitment to make, so I just took my time.”

As far as his career playing for Edwardsville, Seth knew that his past three-plus years playing for the Tigers, especially in doubles, and is hoping to make one last run at the IHSA state tournament.

“My past few years here have been pretty good,” he said. “I really wanted to make a deep state run last year. Unfortunately, some bad luck at the end of the season got in the way of that, but this year, I’m really looking to make it another deep state run.”

And the tennis star also enjoyed working with his dad, even with knowing most of the obstacles that bump up from time to time.

“It’s tough,” Seth said. “It’s probably tougher than if my coach wasn’t my dad, but it’s probably for the better.”

And with the state tournaments coming soon, Seth has some goals in mind for the remainder of the season.



“I’m just going to play tennis,” Seth said, “and improve as much as I can before the end of the season.”Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: