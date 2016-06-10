EDWARDSVILLE - For some young female athletes, finding the sport that they love the most can occur with a series of trial and error.

Fortunately for the young ladies at this week’s Edwardsville High School Summer Volleyball Camps, it seems that they have discovered, or even sharpened their skills in, the sport they love.

Held in the high school’s three gymnasiums, head women’s volleyball coach Jami Parker is always thrilled at the opportunity for young girls to learn the sport.

“It’s going really well,” Parker said. “We have about 100 campers in the morning, ranging in age from second grade all the way to eighth grade.”

In the evening session of the camps, the high school athletes are being instructed by members of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville women’s volleyball team.

“They have been wonderful,” Parker said about SIUE’s team and their coaching staff assisting in the camp. “They’ve taught us and our coaching staff a lot and we’ve got almost 40 girls in that camp in the evening.”

The camp supported the development of new skills while giving experienced athletes the opportunity to refine what they already know. Fundamentals, as well as hitting, blocking and more tactics were taught throughout the week.

“It’s great to see all the little Tigers out there,” Parker said affectionately. “Honestly, the younger group of kids have so much energy. They’re smiling, having fun, they love to play. They want to learn, they’re little sponges. They’re just so fun to be around.”

The camp will conclude this Thursday after it’s 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. session. The high school students will meet with the last time between 4 and 7 p.m.

