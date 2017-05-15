ALTON - Summer is almost here and that means that Serving Area Kids (SAK) is prepared to help alleviate hunger for school kids in Alton, East Alton and Edwardsville. Our program is designed to serve kids in neighborhoods where hot lunches are not available. Each site has a Serving Area Kids banner and is manned by volunteers who hand out lunches from 11:30 until 12:30 on weekdays (except Memorial Day and 4th of July) during the summer break. No documentation is required. Kids, up to age 16, can come to a designated site to get a sack lunch. The lunches consist of a LunchMate, a drink and a snack. The only restrictions are one lunch per child per day and the child must be present.

Alton’s program starts on May 23rd. Volunteers will be handing out lunches at Main Street United Methodist church (1400 Main Street), Bethesda Temple (918 E. 5th St), Hellrung Park (Union Ave. near 7th St.), James H. Killian Park (Salu near Washington), Olin Park (State St. & Grand Ave.), Enchanted Village (corner of Tara & Wonderland) and Stephanie’s Place (corner of Riley & Johnson).

Article continues after sponsor message

East Alton’s program starts on May 31st and is located at First United Methodist Church (1001 Third Street).

Edwardsville will have six locations and their program will commence on May 22nd. Kids may pick up a lunch at Immanuel United Methodist Church (800 N. Main St.), Mt. Joy Baptist (327 Olive St.), Wesley Chapel AME (418 Aldrup St.), Anchored In Truth Ministries (510 Garfield Ave.), University Flats Mobile Home Park (2900 Sand Rd.), or Quail Run Mobile Home Park (5100 Kay Dr.).

If you are interested in volunteering, would like to support us financially or would like more information, please contact ServingAreaKids@gmail.com or call Main Street UMC at (618) 462-2495.

More like this: