ST. LOUIS - Summer has arrived, bringing hot weather with it. What better way to cool off than by enjoying some delicious ice cream with friends, especially during National Ice Cream Month. Thanks to President Ronald Reagan's love for ice cream, the United States has recognized National Ice Cream Month every July since 1984. Long before 1984 though, Americans have been celebrating events with ice cream. Since the late 1800s, ice cream socials have provided opportunities for communities to gather, oftentimes to promote a good cause. This July, host your own ice cream social to bring friends and family together. Spending time with others while enjoying a favorite treat is a great way to reconnect and build a sense of well-being. “Ice cream is one of those universally liked foods that is often associated with good memories and nostalgia,” said Maggie Nosic, nutrition educator and registered dietitian with St. Louis District Dairy Council. “Building a summer social gathering around this classic treat is a fun, refreshing way to spend time with others, while also requiring minimal effort.” Tips for hosting an ice cream social An ice cream social, at its core, is simple, making it an easy way to bring people together. Here are some tips to plan your own ice cream social: Pick a fun theme. Search your house for inspiration and repurpose items for decorations. Fresh flowers and greenery also add a festive flair. Plan your menu. Choose several flavors of ice cream, along with various toppings. Topping options are endless. You can choose tried and true combinations like chocolate syrup, caramel sauce, nuts, fresh fruit, crumbled cookies or whipped cream, or you can be more adventurous by serving ground espresso or bacon and maple syrup as toppings. You can also serve ice cream incorporated into pies, cakes or cookie sandwiches. This month’s featured recipe for a s’more ice cream pie will ramp up both flavor and nostalgia. Make sure you have bowls, cones, utensils, ice cream scoops and napkins. Choose your serving area. A kitchen countertop or kitchen table are perfect spaces for an ice cream buffet. For ease of serving the ice cream, move the ice cream from the freezer to the refrigerator 10 to 20 minutes before serving. Return the ice cream to the freezer once you have served your guests. Thank a dairy farmer for ice cream! Missouri and Illinois dairy farmers help produce the milk that goes into ice cream production. Approximately 9% of all milk produced in the United States is used for ice cream. In fact, one gallon of ice cream requires 3 gallons of milk. A dairy cow produces enough milk during her lifetime to make more than 9,000 gallons of ice cream. For more information on ice cream, visit www.stldairycouncil.org or contact Maggie Nosic at 314-835-9668 or mcimarolli@stldairycouncil.org. Follow St. Louis District Dairy Council on Facebook and Instagram at STLDairyCouncil. S'more Ice Cream Pie Your dinner guests will be calling for s’more in no time! Servings: 6-8 Prep Time: 20 minutes Ingredients: 1 ½ cups finely crushed graham cracker crumbs (approximately 12 full sheets of graham crackers) ¼ cup granulated sugar 6 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted 1.5 quarts (about 6 cups) chocolate or fudge-swirled ice cream, slightly softened 2 cups miniature marshmallows Chocolate syrup, optional Directions: In a medium mixing bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter. Mix well until combined. Gently press mixture into the bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie dish. Refrigerate the crust until chilled, for at least 30 minutes. Meanwhile, adjust the top rack in oven to 6 inches underneath the broiler. Set the oven to broil (525°F). Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Spray parchment paper with cooking spray (canola or vegetable oil). Place miniature marshmallows on a sheet pan. Make sure marshmallows are not touching each other. To lightly toast marshmallows, place pan in oven for 1 to 2 minutes. Watch carefully so marshmallows do not burn. Remove the pan and set aside to cool. Once the crust is chilled, scoop the ice cream and place on top of the graham cracker crust. Smooth ice cream with a spatula. Gently press cooled marshmallows into ice cream. Freeze until very firm, at least 2 hours. Drizzle with chocolate sauce immediately before serving.