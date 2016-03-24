SPRINGFIELD – More than 3,000 participating officials will mark April 5, 2016 as the Mayors and County Recognition Day for National Service. As of the date of this release, 98 Mayors and County Executives in Illinois have signed on to participate. On April 5, mayors and county executives will hold public events and use traditional and social media to highlight the value of national service to the nation’s cities. Last year, 2,786 mayor and county officials representing more than 150 million citizens in all 50 states participated in the third-annual Mayors and County Recognition Day for National Service. The initiative is being led by the Corporation for National and Community Service, the National League of Cities, Cities of Service and the Statewide Commissions, including Serve Illinois.

“This year alone, nearly 14,000 National Service volunteers will work in 2,200 service locations to help tens of thousands of community members in all 102 counties,” said Scott McFarland, Executive Director of Serve Illinois. “It is our hope that all 102 counties and the cities within will recognize the amazing work of AmeriCorps and Senior Corps volunteers in their communities.”

Illinois National Service by the Numbers

2,500 AmeriCorps Members doing service

$38,620,000 in additional resources leveraged by National Service

11,000 seniors serving in Senior Corps

2,200 service locations statewide

$34,280,000 in federal support

To sign up your city or county, view a list of participating officials, or gain access to resources for the day please visit www.Serve.Illinois.gov. The website also hosts a search portal of over 10,000 volunteer opportunities in Illinois.

Mayor and County Recognition Day for National Service is sponsored by the Corporation for National and Community Service, the National League of Cities, Cities of Service, and Serve Illinois.

