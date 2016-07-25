Serve Illinois Commission announces $15.6 million for AmeriCorps programs
32 grantees will place almost 1,600 AmeriCorps volunteers in communities
SPRINGFIELD – The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Commission) today announced approximately $9.2 million in Corporation for National and Community Service federal grants to almost 1,600 volunteers in 32 AmeriCorps programs to better serve Illinois communities. An additional $6.4 million will support education awards for the volunteers after their service is completed.
“This year we were able to leverage enough federal funds to expand AmeriCorps’ reach into new counties throughout the state,” said Serve Illinois Executive Director Scott McFarland. “AmeriCorps members work every day to support thousands of Illinoisans in need including 425,000 disadvantaged youth and 10,000 veterans and military family members. These volunteers are going to change the lives of hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans.”
These federal grants will be used for services in Illinois, including tutoring and mentoring at-risk youth, preparing communities to respond effectively to emergencies, feeding those in need, providing legal support services, reentering incarcerated individuals into their communities, and improving youth and adult literacy. The Commission, a part of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), administers the AmeriCorps programs in Illinois.
“While they serve others, AmeriCorps members also expand opportunity for themselves – gaining the skills, experience, and college money to help jumpstart their careers,” said Bill Basl, director of AmeriCorps. “We are looking for men and women of all ages who want to serve and make a difference for their country.”
AmeriCorps members dedicate a year to helping communities meet their unmet economic, education, health, public safety, and environmental needs. Members may receive a modest living allowance, student loan deferment, and training. Members who successfully complete their service receive an educational award of up to $5,775 to help pay for college, graduate school, vocational training, or to pay off student loans.
Since 1994, 33,000 people have volunteered 45 million hours in Illinois through AmeriCorps. Those hours equal more than $1.1 million in community impact.
Serve Illinois’ AmeriCorps Programs:
|
Program
|
Counties Served
|
Focus Areas
|
Funding
|
Members
|
Academy for Urban School Leadership
|
Cook
|
Education
|
$40,000
|
50
|
American Red Cross
|
Adams, Champaign, Cook, DeKalb, Kankakee, McDonough, Rock Island, Sangamon, St. Clair, Winnebago
|
Disaster Services
|
$332,085
|
27
|
Asian Human Services
|
Cook
|
Economic Opportunity, Education, Healthy Futures
|
$164,421
|
12
|
Bhicks Childcare
|
Champaign, Coles, DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, McDonough, Sangamon, St. Clair
|
Education
|
$109,121
|
20
|
City Year Chicago
|
Cook
|
Education
|
$2,106,668
|
188
|
East St. Louis School District #189
|
St. Clair
|
Economic Opportunity, Education
|
$461,374
|
91
|
First Defense Legal Aid
|
Cook
|
Safer Communities
|
$123,570
|
9
|
Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois
|
Boone, DeKalb, Kane, McHenry, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago
|
Education
|
$163,711
|
19
|
Greater Chicago Food Depository
|
Cook
|
Healthy Futures,
|
$139,143
|
15
|
Housing Forward
|
Cook
|
Capacity Building, Economic Opportunity
|
$162,898
|
12
|
Illinois Bar Foundation
|
Champaign, Cook, Kankakee, Knox, Lake, Madison, McLean, Will, Winnebago
|
Economic Opportunity, Veterans and Military Families
|
$280,641
|
68
|
Illinois Public Health Association
|
Adams, Cook, Kane, Hamilton, Lee, Macoupin, McLean, Ogle, Sangamon, Stephenson, St. Clair, Wayne
|
Disaster Services, Healthy Futures
|
$274,549
|
20
|
Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House
|
St. Clair
|
Capacity Building, Economic Opportunity, Education, Healthy Futures
|
$627,968
|
143
|
Lester & Rosalie Anixter Center
|
Cook, DuPage, Lake
|
Economic Opportunity, Education
|
$109,820
|
16
|
Literacy Volunteers of Illinois
|
Cook, DuPage, Henry, Kane, Saline
|
Economic Opportunity, Education
|
$261,825
|
31
|
Lutheran Social Services of Illinois
|
Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Saline, St. Clair, Williamson, Winnebago
|
Economic Opportunity
|
$198,544
|
30
|
Northwestern University Settlement Association
|
Cook
|
Capacity Building, Education
|
$502,740
|
75
|
Public Allies
|
Cook
|
Capacity Building
|
$458,563
|
36
|
Rend Lake College
|
Alexander, Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pulaski, Washington, Williamson, Union
|
Economic Opportunity, Education, Environmental Stewardship
|
$445,034
|
59
|
Sauk Valley Community College
|
Bureau, Carroll, Henry, Lee, Ogle, Whiteside
|
Capacity Building, Economic Opportunity, Education
|
$201,145
|
45
|
Schuler Family Foundation
|
Cook, Lake
|
Education
|
$0
|
40
|
Southwestern Illinois College
|
St. Clair
|
Education
|
$401,022
|
73
|
Springfield Urban League
|
Sangamon, Morgan
|
Education
|
$198,521
|
54
|
Teach for America
|
Cook
|
Education
|
$118,260
|
292
|
United Way Of Metropolitan Chicago
|
Cook
|
Economic Opportunity, Education, Healthy Futures
|
$164,760
|
12
|
University of Illinois - Chicago
|
Cook
|
Economic Opportunity
|
$151,474
|
21
|
Up2Us – Coach Across America
|
Cook
|
Healthy Futures
|
$155,789
|
16
|
Western Illinois University
|
Carroll, McClean, McDonough, Shelby
|
Capacity Building, Disaster Services
|
$137,300
|
14
|
Western Illinois University – Quad Cities
|
Rock Island
|
Education
|
$207,854
|
40
|
YMCA – Rock River Valley
|
Winnebago
|
Capacity Building, Education, Healthy Futures
|
$190,057
|
28
|
Youth and Opportunity United, Inc. (YOU)
|
Cook
|
Education
|
$245,872
|
22
|
Youth Guidance
|
Cook
|
Education
|
$105,823
|
16
Serve Illinois is a 40 member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bipartisan commission appointed by the Governor and administered by IDPH. Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing traditional volunteer activities and supporting national service programs. The commission supports local community-based efforts to enhance volunteer opportunities and the administration of Illinois' AmeriCorps program. For more information on the Serve Illinois and AmeriCorps, visit www.Serve.Illinois.gov.
