EAST ALTON - A serious fire broke out around 3 p.m. Friday at 208 Bonds in East Alton.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Several fire departments came to fight the blaze and it was extinguished.

Three propane tanks appeared to catch fire in the back of the house in the porch area and a small explosion was heard.

More like this:

OSFM Announces $4 Million in Grants for Essential Tools and Equipment
Mar 12, 2025
Swift Action Saves Life In Batchtown Fire Incident
Mar 27, 2025
Local Fire Departments Team Up To Battle Caseyville Brush Blaze
Mar 20, 2025
Letter To The Editor: There Is Big Need For Expanded Ambulance Services In Godfrey
6 days ago
Alton Fire Department Battles Structure Fire On Residence Street
Mar 21, 2025

 