Serious Fire Breaks Out in East Alton, Firefighters Quickly Battle Blaze
March 13, 2020 4:36 PM March 14, 2020 12:56 PM
EAST ALTON - A serious fire broke out around 3 p.m. Friday at 208 Bonds in East Alton.
Several fire departments came to fight the blaze and it was extinguished.
Three propane tanks appeared to catch fire in the back of the house in the porch area and a small explosion was heard.
