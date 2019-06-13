HARTFORD - A van and dump truck collided just after 2 p.m. Thursday at Illinois Route 3 and Rand Avenue in front of Casey's.

The van was seriously damaged and the dump truck also encountered damages. ARCH arrived at the scene to transport a person. There were apparent injuries in the crash, but the extent was not yet known. The cause of the accident was also not yet released.

Hartford Fire Department, Hartford Police, East Alton Police, Wood River Police and Alton Memorial Ambulance were all observed at the scene. Illinois Route 3 was blocked while the first responders tended to those involved and traffic was rerouted.

More will be published as it is released.

