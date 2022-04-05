CASEYVILLE - A part of Interstate-64 is closed near Caseyville after an accident that involved an Illinois Department of Transportation truck.

The accident is serious and a medical helicopter landed at the scene to transport one victim and another victim was reported seriously injured.

Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash. Motorists are advised to stay away from the area during the evening commute. More to come.

