ALTON - A multi-vehicle collision at Washington and Broadway in Alton around 1 p.m. caused at least one injury and left traffic blocked after the lunch hour in the city.

One person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles. It was not known the extent of the injuries.

Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department personnel were at the scene. Alton Police Department directed traffic and the personnel attempted to clean glass from the area as soon as possible.

