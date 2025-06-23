EDWARDSVILLE — Authorities have closed the intersection of Troy Road and Center Grove Road on Monday evening, June 23, 2025, due to a traffic incident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, according to the Edwardsville Police and Fire Departments.

The departments reported the incident on Monday have blocked all lanes at the intersection to manage the situation. Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback confirmed it was a fatal accident. He said more details will come about the accident.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes if traveling nearby.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Edwardsville Police Department issued a traffic alert, urging motorists to steer clear of the intersection while emergency personnel respond to the incident.

Chief Fillback said that the Illinois State Police will likely come to do reconstruction and determine the cause of the accident.

The roadway in that area will be shut down for some time, the chief said.