Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WOOD RIVER - A school bus driver dropping children off observed smoke at 70 Carrollwood Street in Wood River and the Rocwood Village Complex about 4 p.m. Tuesday and immediately called 9-1-1.

The Wood River Fire Department issued a box alarm for the serious fire, Roxana, East Alton, Edwardsville, and Rosewood Heights were called out, but Rosewood Heights was called off before they arrived.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wood River Police Department arrived on the scene first and observed heavy smoke coming from one of the structures.

The Wood River Fire Department knocked down the fire quickly with not a lot of fire damage on the outside, but a lot of smoke inside the structure.

Alton Memorial Ambulance was also on scene for standby. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Fire Departments Respond Swiftly To Early Morning Wood River Structure Fire
Jan 28, 2025
Firefighters Battle Box Alarm Blaze In East Alton Under Extreme Cold Conditions
Feb 20, 2025
East Alton Fire Department Quickly Extinguishes Cooking Fire At Olin Home After Alarm Activation
Jan 23, 2025
First Responders Execute Dramatic Fire Rescue In Swansea
4 days ago
Wood River Fire Chief Addresses Series of Wind-Related Incidents
Mar 15, 2025

 