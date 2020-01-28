WOOD RIVER - A school bus driver dropping children off observed smoke at 70 Carrollwood Street in Wood River and the Rocwood Village Complex about 4 p.m. Tuesday and immediately called 9-1-1.

The Wood River Fire Department issued a box alarm for the serious fire, Roxana, East Alton, Edwardsville, and Rosewood Heights were called out, but Rosewood Heights was called off before they arrived.

Wood River Police Department arrived on the scene first and observed heavy smoke coming from one of the structures.

The Wood River Fire Department knocked down the fire quickly with not a lot of fire damage on the outside, but a lot of smoke inside the structure.

Alton Memorial Ambulance was also on scene for standby. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

