Parents: William Atkins and Deborah Benton-Atkins

Town of Residence: Brighton, IL

Gender: Female 

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Grandparents: Roberta Atkins - Godfrey, IL | Ed and Diane Atkins - Troy, IL | Donald and Phyllis Benton - East Alton, IL

Great-Grandparents: Mary Ann Braden - Alton, IL | Michelle Adams - Cottage Hills, IL | Wayne and Ruth Adams - Bunker Hill, IL

