SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is sharing the following upcoming events and noteworthy items for September.

Sept. 1

Youth duck and goose hunting applications available

Statewide

Applications are accepted Sept. 1 through Oct. 1. Go online for an application.

Sept. 1

Public duck and goose hunting area permit second lottery opens

Statewide

Bobcat permit lottery is open statewide Sept. 1-15. The lottery ends Sept. 30. Go online for an application.

Sept. 1

Bobcat permit lottery opens

Statewide

Bobcat permit lottery opens statewide beginning Sept. 1. The lottery ends Sept. 30. There is a $5 application fee. Learn more on the Hunt Illinois website.

Sept. 1

Waterfowl hunting season opens

Statewide

Waterfowl hunting season is open Sept. 1-15. Learn more about Illinois waterfowl hunting online.

Sept. 4

Tot Time: Celebrate Our State!

Dickson Mounds Museum

Lewistown | Fulton County

Visitors will enjoy learning about our Illinois state symbols Tots and caretakers can enjoy hands-on activities and crafts to take home. The program is free and runs from 9:30 a.m to 10:30 a.m. Registration is not required, but groups of eight or more are encouraged to call the museum at 309-547-3721 before the program date to ensure the availability of supplies. Learn more on the Illinois State Museum-Dickson Mounds website.

Sept. 5-7

Traditional Music Festival and Bluegrass Concerts

Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site

Petersburg | Menard County

Listen to traditional music in the historic village and enjoy evening bluegrass concerts in the amphitheater. Learn more on Facebook.

Sept. 6

Big Medicine: York Outdoors film screening

Lewis and Clark State Historic Site

Hartford | Madison County

This special screening on Sept. 6 at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. will offer the opportunity to see the film and participate in its themes through outdoor programs at Lewis and Clark State Historic Site. The documentary will focus on York’s experiences on the Lewis and Clark Expedition as an enslaved servant while also looking at the experience of traveling through the outdoors of the American West. Learn more about the film on the Lewis and Clark website.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sept. 6

The Great Voyageur Canoe

Pere Marquette State Park

Grafton | Jersey County

The public is invited to climb aboard the 30-person Voyageur canoe for a two-hour adventure on the Illinois River. The scenic experience takes off at 10 a.m. Reserve a spot by calling 618-786-3323 or emailing menachem.smolianski@illinois.gov.

Sept. 6

Illinois Volunteer Regiment band concert

David Davis Mansion State Historic Site

Bloomington | McLean County

The 33rd Illinois Volunteer Regiment Band was re-created in 1996, by musicians from central Illinois. Like the original band, the musicians were recruited from the same geographical area in Illinois and come from all walks of life. The band is an authentic re-creation of the actual Civil War Era band that was mustered at State Normal University in 1861. Come and listen to them at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6. Learn more online.

Sept. 13

Hike with Harriet Tubman

Giant City State Park

Makanda | Jackson County

Spend an afternoon hiking and learning about the history of Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad. The hike is from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Follow Giant City State Park for additional information.

Sept. 13

Introductory wingshooting clinic

Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area

Kewanee | Henry County

This wingshooting clinic is for beginner/novice youth the ages of 10 and 17 and adults. Students will learn the fundamentals of hitting a moving target with a shotgun with reasonable reliability and safe shotgun handling in the field. Register online.

Sept. 28

White Pelican Show

Starved Rock State Park

Oglesby | LaSalle County

Join Hoo Haven at the Starved Rock State Park visitor center to meet a rescued white pelican and learn about one of Illinois' largest birds. There are two showtimes to choose from11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are free and available at the visitor center on the day of the program. Find out more on the IDNR calendar.

Throughout September

Chronic wasting disease public meetings

Statewide

IDNR will host public meetings throughout northern and west-central Illinois to provide information on the status of chronic wasting disease and its effect on deer populations. View the schedule of meeting locations online for additional information.

Follow IDNR on Facebook and its online calendar of events for further information.

About IDNR

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 100 years of conservation and service to the people of Illinois throughout 2025. The department was established Aug. 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation, bringing under one umbrella oversight of fish and game, forestry, public works, and lakes.

Today, IDNR’s work encompasses management of about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks and historic sites; wildlife, fisheries, forestry, and natural heritage; Lake Michigan water allocation and coastal management; conservation police; mines and minerals; oil and gas; issuance of licenses, permits, and numerous grants; the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta; and the Illinois State Museum. Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov for more information.

More like this: