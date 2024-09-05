ALTON – On September 17, 2024, Challenge Unlimited joins a coalition of thousands of Partners across the country that will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a coordinated democracy blitz aimed at getting every eligible American registered to vote in advance of election 2024! Every eligible citizen should have the option to exercise their right to be heard at the ballot box, and with well over 5 million registered voters to its name since 2012, National Voter Registration Day is the perfect day to start getting America #VoteReady for Election 2024. With this year’s holiday being the last big opportunity to get millions of Americans registered to vote in advance of the presidential election, there’s no time like National Voter Registration Day to ensure every eligible American is ready to participate in our shared democracy this November 5.

“As a disability services organization we believe everyone’s voice matters and September 9th kicks off National Disability Voting Rights Week. We know that individuals with disabilities often experience barriers in not just getting to the polls but in getting registered and we are proud to stand beside the thousands of national, state, and local organizations and volunteers each year who serve as the driving force behind National Voter Registration Day’s mission to get every eligible American registered before their next trip to the ballot box” said Charlotte Hammond, CEO of Challenge Unlimited. “This is why we are partnering with our local NAACP Chapter to host a voter registration drive at our Alton Skills Training Center. The event will provide a much-needed, powerful voice for advocacy on accessibility and voting rights concerns for Illinois disabled citizens”

On September 11, Challenge Unlimited and the NAACP invite anyone in the community who is not registered to vote to stop by their training facility at 4452 Industrial Drive in Alton between 9AM and 11AM. Volunteers from the NAACP will be on site to help those who need assistance in getting registered. Pre-registration is not required but anyone wanting to register will need to bring 2 forms of ID.

The Challenge Unlimited website, CUINC.org includes comprehensive and state-specific resources on voter registration and voting more generally. For inquiries about National Voter Registration Day and disability voting resources please email Stephanie at advocacy@cuinc.org