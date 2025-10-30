EDWARDSVILLE — The sentencing hearing for Stanford Stokes, convicted in the shooting death of Jarred O. Hayes, was postponed Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, after defense attorneys requested a continuance.

Stokes was found guilty on all charges related to the incident, which occurred at 9:16 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2023, in the 900 block of East 7th Street in Alton.

He was convicted of first-degree murder, home invasion, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

First-degree murder carries a sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison.

The jury also determined that Stokes personally discharged a firearm during the commission of the murder, making him eligible for an enhanced sentence of an additional 25 years to life.

The judge has scheduled no new sentencing date.

