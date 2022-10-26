Sens. Belt, Tharp Celebrate First Responders Day Oct. 28.

EAST ST. LOUIS – In recognition of First Responders Day on Oct. 28, State Senators Christopher Belt and Kris Tharp urge residents to take time this week to express gratitude toward emergency personnel.

“Individuals working in public safety respond to calls of distress on a daily basis,” said Senator Tharp (D-Bethalto). “First responders exemplify courage and strength in our communities. This week and every week, thank one you know personally or when you see one out around town.”

First Responders Day recognizes the work of firefighters, police officers, 911 dispatchers, emergency medical technicians and paramedics and their commitment to improving public safety in Illinois. Senators Belt and Tharp remind residents to extend gratitude to first responders year-round for their dedication and remember those lost in the line of duty.

“Public safety officers and first responders have made sacrifices in order to serve and protect their communities,” said Senator Belt (D-Swansea). “To show our appreciation, we must honor and express gratitude for their efforts.”

To support families of fallen first responders, Senators Belt and Tharp are sponsoring a measure in the Senate to ensure line of duty death benefits are fully funded. The measure is Senate Bill 4229 and can be discussed in the upcoming legislative session.

